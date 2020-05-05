Silicon photonics, the next generation of optical quantum information processing, the adoption of flexible technology and optical frequency comb technology are the main topics of plenary talks at the all-virtual 2020 CLEO Technical Conference, 11 – 15 May. The online event highlights the latest research, applications and market-ready technologies in all areas of lasers and photonics. In addition to the plenary sessions, the conference features comprehensive peer-reviewed presentations in three topic areas: Applications & Technology, Fundamental Science and Science & Innovations.



The plenaries scheduled for Tuesday, 12 May and Wednesday, 13 May will be presented live with a recorded archive available later for on-demand viewing. The conference, originally planned as an in-person event, has been transitioned to an all-virtual format to ensure registrants have access to the high-quality, peer-reviewed technical program. Technical sessions will be presented live from the Pacific Daylight Time Zone (PDT).In his talk titled “Silicon Photonics,” plenary speaker John Bowers, director of the Institute for Energy Efficiency and professor, University of California Santa Barbara, USA, will provide an overview of recent research and prospects for future results. Silicon photonics has become a mainstream technology for high-volume, low-cost manufacturing of photonic devices and integrated circuits for a wide variety of applications.Plenary speaker Paul Kwiat, professor, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Director of Illinois Quantum Information Science and Technology Center (IQUIST), USA will discuss near-term prospects for multi-photon quantum processing in his talk titled “Advanced Resources for Optical Quantum Information Processing – the Next Generation.” Recent advances in sources, detectors and memories hold promise for a new generation of QIP, with enhanced rates and complexity orders of magnitude beyond current capabilities.Plenary speaker Bill Liu, Chairman and CEO, Royole Corporation, China and USA will talk about “The Future of Flexible Electronics” particularly fully flexible displays, flexible sensors and their fast-growing applications. The next generation of human-machine interactions or HMI pivots on the wide adoption of flexible technology.In the plenary talk titled “Intelligent Optical Synthesizer: Versatile Control of Optical Waves with Frequency Combs Towards Innovative Applications,” Kaoru Minoshima, professor, The University of Electro-Communications, Japan, will discuss how full use of comb properties has opened up broad applications such as direct study of full properties of materials, adaptive sensing and rapid 3D imaging.Conference registration is free for all participants and currently open.