ZTE wins largest share of China Mobile western optical transport network

ZTE has secured the western network project in China Mobile’s phase-13 centralized procurement for inter-provincial backbone transport network equipment. Financial terms were not dislcosed.



The western network, covering 19 provinces of China, will be the world’s largest commercial optical transport network (OTN), with a total link length reaching 53,828 km.



In this western 100G OTN network project, ZTE will provide different coding modes to flexibly meet long-haul, medium-haul and short-haul transmission scenarios in China Mobile’s western network.



ZTE notes that it has been deeply involved in the construction of China Mobile’s western backbone OTN, and has built two 100G OTN western networks for China Mobile. The two networks cover 20 provinces and municipalities across China, achieving a total area of 7,729,100 square kilometers, about 80% of the land area of China.