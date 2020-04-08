ZTE wins 2nd share of China Unicom’s 5G transport tender

ZTE won the second largest share in China Unicom’s 2020 intelligent MAN (5G Transport) centralized procurement tender.



Specifically, ZTE has been selected in all of the core aggregation and access bid packages. Financial terms were not disclosed.



China Unicom and ZTE announced a study on 5G intelligent MAN architecture and technical standards in 2018. To date, ZTE has shipped nearly 40,000 5G transport devices for commercial deployments in China’s Tier-1 cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.



ZTE also notes that its platform supports 50GE and 100GE FlexE, and exclusively allow 25GE FlexE, thereby providing operators with more flexible choices and lower CAPEX.



The centralized procurement for 5G transport equipment in 2020 of three major Chinese operators have now come to an end. ZTE has won the bidding of all the three operators, covering access, aggregation and core network products.



