ZTE to supply 5G Stand-alone Core for China Mobile in 12 provinces

ZTE was selected in China Mobile’s 2020 centralized procurement of new 5G SA core network equipment. Financial terms were not disclosed.



For the public-oriented network, ZTE has won the bid of 12 provinces in six regions, and secured the bid for 35% shares in 31 provinces in China for the industry-oriented network. The project is expected to become the world's largest 5G SA network.



ZTE said China Mobile’s 5G SA core network project will use its Common Core solution, which features SBA, microservice components, stateless design and network slicing to implement flexible and agile service innovation, deployment and O&M. ZTE’s Common Core solution supports 2G/3G/4G/5G/fixed simultaneously.



In addition, to meet automatic and intelligent requirements of the 5G network, ZTE also brings its CloudStudio intelligent O&M solution to support one-click service provisioning and deployment through automatic tools, so that new services can be launched quickly. Meanwhile, AI, machine learning, and root cause analysis (RCA) are introduced to implement real-time network monitoring, real-time analysis, automatic optimization, and fault self-healing so as to improve the O&M efficiency.



To date, ZTE has obtained 46 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA).