ZTE and Red Hat collaborate on VNFs

ZTE is collaborating with Red Hat on a new reference architecture for virtual network functions (VNFs). The architecture uses Red Hat OpenStack Platform and ZTE’s hardware.



Specifically, ZTE has completed the VNF certification of Red Hat OpenStack Platform 13 and plans to begin the certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16 this year.



ZTE also plans to provide the integrated environment for its VNF services with Red Hat OpenStack Platform in ZTE Cybersecurity Labs in Nanjing and Brussels, in order to showcase the new reference architecture. ZTE Cybersecurity Lab is a center for innovation, and a global resource for customers and partners who want to build NFV/SDN applications and solutions. It offers fully transparent policy allowing customers, regulatory entities and other interested third parties to perform independent security assessments and audits in equipment. The independent source code reviews, document review, black box testing and penetration testing allow customers to verify the security of ZTE’s products, services and processes.



Red Hat and ZTE have worked with Vodafone Idea Limited, India’s leading telecom service provider, to deploy its VNF services on Red Hat OpenStack Platform to help deliver its Universal cloud platform.



“The next-generation of mobile networks begins with 5G services running on open source technologies and innovative hardware, and we are excited to be working with ZTE to help bring these solutions to service providers as fuel for network transformation,” said Joe Fernandes, vice president of Products, Cloud Platforms, Red Hat. “By deploying VNFs on top of Red Hat OpenStack Platform, ZTE is able to drive a more agile, user-friendly environment for operations teams, making it easier to deliver the future of mobile services. We look forward to continuing our work with ZTE in assisting service providers as they migrate to the open hybrid cloud.”