Xilinx posts quarterly revenue of $756 million

Xilinx announced revenues of $3.16 billion for fiscal year 2020, up 3% from the prior fiscal year. Revenues were $756 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, up 5% from the prior quarter and down 9% year over year.



GAAP net income for fiscal year 2020 was $793 million, or $3.11 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2020 was $853 million, or $3.35 per diluted share. GAAP net income for the March quarter was $162 million, or $0.65 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the March quarter was $193 million, or $0.78 per diluted share.



“Despite our fiscal 2020 being uniquely challenging, particularly related to the US trade-related restrictions with Huawei as well as some COVID-19 impact during our Q4, we were able to deliver another record year with revenue of $3.16 billion, a 3% increase over fiscal 2019,” said Xilinx president and CEO Victor Peng. “The strength and diversity of our business were reflected in the results of our fiscal fourth quarter with strong sequential growth in both revenue and profitability.”



“There remains a high degree of uncertainty in the global business environment given the impact of COVID-19 which creates challenges with visibility beyond the near term. Therefore, we believe it is prudent to provide only quarterly guidance at this time. We will continue to closely monitor business conditions. Lastly, I want to thank our employees for their continued focus and commitment in these challenging times.”



The Xilinx Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per outstanding share of common stock payable on June 3, 2020 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2020. The declared dividend represents a 2.7% increase over the prior quarter’s dividend and reflects Xilinx’s commitment to growing the dividend.



http://www.xilinx.com



