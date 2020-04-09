Xilinx appoints Brice Hill as CFO

Xilinx appointed Brice Hill to the position of executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately. He joins Xilinx from a 25-year tenure at Intel Corporation, where he most recently served as the CFO and COO, Technology, Systems and Core Engineering Group, managing all financial aspects of the company’s manufacturing, research and development, and product engineering operations.



Prior to that, Hill was Corporate Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Unit finance, including the Data Center, PC, and IoT business units. Hill had also previously held senior finance roles in capacity strategy, PC desktop and chipsets, and the data center at Intel.





