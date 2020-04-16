Verizon to acquire BlueJeans for video meetings

Verizon Business agreed to acquire BlueJeans Network, which offers an enterprise-grade video conferencing and event platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.



BlueJeans’ cloud-based video service currently serves a wide variety of business segments from small organizations to some of the world’s largest multinational brands, and has played a significant part in continuing those companies’ operations during the ongoing work-from-home surge. BlueJeans, which was founded in 2009 and which launched its commercial service in 2011, is privately-held and based in San Jose, California.







Verizon Business will integrate BlueJeans’ simple, smart and trusted meeting platform with its own unified communications as a service business. Verizon also plans to integrate BlueJeans into its 5G product roadmap, providing secure and real-time engagement solutions for high growth areas such as telemedicine, distance learning and field service work.“As the way we work continues to change, it is absolutely critical for businesses and public sector customers to have access to a comprehensive suite of offerings that are enterprise ready, secure, frictionless and that integrate with existing tools,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “Collaboration and communications have become top of the agenda for businesses of all sizes and in all sectors in recent months. We are excited to combine the power of BlueJeans’ video platform with Verizon Business’ connectivity networks, platforms and solutions to meet our customers’ needs.”“The combination of BlueJeans’ world class enterprise video collaboration platform and trusted brand with Verizon Business’ next generation edge computing innovation will deliver highly differentiated and compelling solutions to our joint customers,” said Quentin Gallivan, CEO of BlueJeans Network. “We are very excited about joining the Verizon team and we truly believe the future of business communications starts today!”