Verizon extends COVID-19 policies for consumers

Verizon is extending its COVID-19 commitment to keep customers connected through June 30.



Under the policy, Verizon will neither terminate service nor charge late fees to postpaid wireless, residential, and small business customers who are unable to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Customers can notify us by visiting here.



Verizon is also increasing its capital investment guidance from $17 to $18 billion to $17.5 to $18.5 billion in 2020.



“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that our customers, their families and businesses have the ability to connect to the internet even if they’re facing financial hardship from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO. “We want to ensure that our customers can continue to use the internet to work, learn, and carry on with their lives as we all address this collective challenge. We’re confident this joint effort will help make that happen.”





