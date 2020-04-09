US Department of Justice recommends banning China Telecom

The U.S. Department of Justice issued a recommendation to the FCC to revoke and terminate China Telecom (Americas) Corp.’s authorizations to provide international telecommunications services to and from the United States.



the evolving national security environment since 2007 and increased knowledge of the PRC’s role in malicious cyber activity targeting the United States;

concerns that China Telecom is vulnerable to exploitation, influence, and control by the PRC government;

inaccurate statements by China Telecom to U.S. government authorities about where China Telecom stored its U.S. records, raising questions about who has access to those records;

inaccurate public representations by China Telecom concerning its cybersecurity practices, which raise questions about China Telecom’s compliance with federal and state cybersecurity and privacy laws; and

the nature of China Telecom’s U.S. operations, which provide opportunities for PRC state-actors to engage in malicious cyber activity enabling economic espionage and disruption and misrouting of U.S. communications.

The Department of Justice said its recommendation was based on:“Today, more than ever, the life of the nation and its people runs on our telecommunications networks,” said John C. Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security. “The security of our government and professional communications, as well as of our most private data, depends on our use of trusted partners from nations that share our values and our aspirations for humanity. Today’s action is but our next step in ensuring the integrity of America’s telecommunications systems.”