TIM and Infratel Italia to accelerate fiber rollout

TIM and Infratel Italia, the in-house company of Italy's Ministry of Economic Development, are accelerating the rollout of ultra broadband in Italy to address the COVID-19 emergency.
The goal is to "switch on" of all the infrastructure to access the public fibre-optic network installed by Infratel in eight regions: Abruzzo, Sardinia, Tuscany, Puglia, Calabria, Lazio, Lombardy and Marche. All of the “white areas” are subject to direct intervention by Infratel Italia and not under concession. Work has already been carried out in 241 municipalities, rising to 310 by May with the switch-on of over 1,600 cabinets.
The initiative, which follows on from the agreement signed last July, concerns the municipalities covered by the "direct model", which aims to build ultrabroadband networks in so-called "white areas" not previously put out to tender. About 1 million citizens, businesses and public administrations in the municipalities involved will benefit from the programme.