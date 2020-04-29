TI Sparkle activates POP in Casablanca

Sparkle has activated a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Casablanca, Morocco.



The new POP is located at the Orange Maroc open data center.



With this new opening, Sparkle offers to Italian and European multinationals Ethernet and virtual private IP-VPN networks to connect their headquarters with their branches in Morocco and thus enable intracompany communication. Carrier MPLS, that extends connectivity services to other operators, and Cloud Connect, which offers private and secure connection to global cloud environments, complete Sparkle’s portfolio of services offered via the new PoP.



Sparkle's presence in North Africa now stretches from Egypt to Morocco.



https://www.tisparkle.com/NewPoPinCasablanca