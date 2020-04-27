Thailand's True selects Ericsson 5G RAN

True Corporation Plc (True) of Thailand has selected Ericsson as a 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) vendor as part of its national 5G network.



The Ericsson Radio System will enable True to operate 5G on 700MHz (low-band), 2.6GHz (mid-band) and 26GHz (high-band) frequencies in the North, Central-West, and Upper South regions of Thailand. Network rollout got underway in March 2020 immediately following Ericsson’s selection as a 5G vendor.



Ericsson said the deployment includes active antenna products to support beam-forming functions that reduce wireless signal interference and improve 5G speed. In addition, True will benefit from increased system capacity and improved 5G user experience through 4G/5G dual connectivity and LTE-New Radio downlink data aggregation functions.



Nadine Allen, President of Ericsson Thailand, says: “With its higher reliability and speeds coupled with ultra-low latency, 5G technology will have a significant impact on both industries and consumers in Thailand. Ericsson is leading the way in terms of 5G deployments across the globe and we are delighted to make 5G experiences a reality for True’s customers soon.”





