T-Mobile US begins activating Sprint's 2.5 GHz spectrum for 5G

T-Mobile US has begun activating Sprint's 2.5 GHz spectrum in its nationwide 5G network, increasing capacity and boosting speeds for customers. The first activation is for 2.5 GHz 5G in Philadelphia, boosting speeds for customers with some of the latest smartphones to peaks nearing 600 Mbps.



T-Mobile said the next 2.5 GHz 5G activation will be New York City.



Sprint customers with the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G will have access to T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network starting later this month, which covers more than 200 million people, more than 5,000 cities and towns, and more than one million square miles across the country … much of which is in rural America. In addition, Sprint customers with compatible LTE phones can now roam on T-Mobile’s LTE network, giving them access to more than double the number of LTE sites than Sprint’s network alone.



“Connectivity is more important than ever today, and the challenging time we’re all facing shows just how critical 5G for All is,” said Neville Ray, T-Mobile President of Technology. “While our amazing team safely works to keep people across the country connected to work, school and family, we aren’t slowing down on building out the broad and deep network that only this combined company can deliver. We won’t stop because this network can do so much GOOD across the country!”