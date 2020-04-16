Stamus raises $1.5M for cybersecurity software

Stamus Networks, a start-up with offices in Indianapolis and Paris, France, announced $1.5 million in seed funding for its cybersecurity software.



The company said its approach clearly illuminates threats by correlating network traffic analysis and threat detection in real time. The company was founded by the creators of the widely-deployed open source SELKS platform.



VisionTech Angels and Elevate Ventures, both Indianapolis-based investment groups, co-led the investment round. In addition, several independent angel investors participated.



“Stamus Networks addresses an important need in the marketplace for enterprise-scale cybersecurity and has created a unique enriched threat hunting solution,” said Vercie Lark, VIssionTech Angels investor and retired CIO. “Customers have told us the company’s Scirius platform allows them to replace several existing products and is very effective at proactively uncovering real threats. One of the most important factors we consider with any investment is the quality of the management team. Stamus Networks’ team brings a solid track record in the cybersecurity space with both commercial and technical successes.”



https://stamus-networks.com