Siklu powers EtherHaul radios with MaxLinear

MaxLinear is supplying its MxL85110 baseband system-on-chip (SoC) for the Siklu EtherHaul product family.
Siklu’s EtherHaul products offer throughput of up to 20Gbps and support V-Band (60GHz), E-Band (70/80GHz), point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint applications.
MxL85110 technical details
- Glueless connectivity to the RF/IF analog circuitry via integrated AFE DACs and ADCs
- Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE)
- 1588v2, transparent clock (TC) mode
- Full-duplex, single carrier, FDD modem
- XPIC
- Bit rates up to 10Gbps
- Modulation from BPSK to 1024 QAM
- Channels spacing of 50MHz to 2GHz
- Baud rate up to 1600 Mbaud
- Configurable LDPC or RS FEC channel codes
- High phase noise immunity
- Ethernet and GPI interfaces
- In-band management link
http://www.maxlinear.com/MxL85110