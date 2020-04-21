Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Siklu powers EtherHaul radios with MaxLinear

MaxLinear is supplying its MxL85110 baseband system-on-chip (SoC) for the Siklu EtherHaul product family.

Siklu’s EtherHaul products offer throughput of up to 20Gbps and support V-Band (60GHz), E-Band (70/80GHz), point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint applications.

MxL85110 technical details

  • Glueless connectivity to the RF/IF analog circuitry via integrated AFE DACs and ADCs
  • Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE)
  • 1588v2, transparent clock (TC) mode
  • Full-duplex, single carrier, FDD modem
  • XPIC
  • Bit rates up to 10Gbps
  • Modulation from BPSK to 1024 QAM
  • Channels spacing of 50MHz to 2GHz
  • Baud rate up to 1600 Mbaud
  • Configurable LDPC or RS FEC channel codes
  • High phase noise immunity
  • Ethernet and GPI interfaces
  • In-band management link

http://www.maxlinear.com/MxL85110

