ServiceNow announces no layoffs through 2020

ServiceNow announced a "no layoffs" policy to protect the jobs of its 11,000-plus global workforce through 2020 despite the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also expects to keep hiring for new jobs worldwide this year. In addition, ServiceNow expects to continue to protect the jobs and salaries of several hundred support staff and contractors who are not working while ServiceNow’s offices remain closed.



“We want our employees focused on supporting our customers, not worried about their own jobs,” said Bill McDermott, ServiceNow’s CEO. “We are committed to no layoffs for 2020. We are continuing to hire worldwide.”



“We are grateful to be in this position,” McDermott continued. “Keeping our company strong means we can help our customers succeed. Supporting our customers, we can help get the U.S. and global economy working again. More than ever, companies see that creating great workflow-designed experiences help protect revenue and growth, provide business continuity and drive productivity. These are the priorities for every company now. We are all in this together.”



