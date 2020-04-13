Monday, April 13, 2020

Serverius deploys ADVA's FSP 3000 TeraFlex

Serverius, one of the Netherlands’ largest data center service suppliers, has deployed ADVA's FSP 3000 TeraFlex terminal to massively increase its network capacity.

ADVA said its TeraFlex with its ultra-flexible bandwidth modulation enables Serverius to harness previously unused spectrum, unlocking new value in its existing fiber network. By enabling super-channels of up to 1200Gbit/s and a total capacity of 7.2Tbit/s, TeraFlex empowers Serverius to provide Dutch and international enterprises with a new level of capacity and throughput.

“Serverius has a clear vision of what businesses need and a bold strategy for delivering it. By leveraging our most advanced technologies to massively increase the capacity of its fiber plant, the Netherlands’ fastest-growing cloud connectivity provider is offering its customers a vital competitive edge. With our TeraFlex™, Serverius has the power to flexibly respond to soaring data requirements and help businesses achieve their full potential,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA.

