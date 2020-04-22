Seagate posts strong quarterly revenue of $2.718 billion

Seagate Technology reported quarterly revenue of $2.718 billion, up from $2.313 million a year ago. Net income (GAAP) was $320 million, compared with $195 million a year ago.



“Seagate executed very well in the third quarter while navigating the unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our teams worked tirelessly to safeguard the health of their colleagues, support customer demand, and execute our product roadmap. In this challenging environment, we achieved strong financial performance, delivering revenue and non-GAAP EPS that were above our guidance midpoint and continuing to generate solid free cash flow,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer.



“Our results demonstrate the resilience of our business model, which combined with our strong balance sheet and liquidity offer stability to manage through this uncertain environment. Over the long-term, we believe the strength of our technology innovation and product portfolio position Seagate well to capitalize on secular demand for mass capacity storage as well as the growing necessity for cost effective data management solutions driven by the transition to IT 4.0.”



