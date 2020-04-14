Samsung hits 8.5Gbps with 5G mmWave with MU-MIMO

Samsung Electronics achieved speeds of 8.5 Gbps across its 5G mmWave Access Unit with MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) technology.



Using two test mobile devices, the demonstration achieved approximately 4.3Gbps speeds on each, reaching an industry peak speed of 8.5Gbps across both devices.



Samsung said the demonstration highlights the use of mmWave spectrum to deliver multi-gigabit speeds.



“Samsung will continue to be at the forefront in advancing 5G mmWave technology,” said Hyunho Park, Senior Vice President, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “This successful demonstration proves mmWave’s potential to deliver new kinds of business use cases and open up opportunities for mobile operators. We look forward to building on this significant technical breakthrough to fuel our continuous journey towards an innovative and vibrant mmWave ecosystem.”









