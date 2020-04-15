Samsung Electronics picks Xilinx ACAP

Samsung Electronics Co. will use the Xilinx Versal adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) for worldwide 5G commercial deployments.



Xilinx Versal ACAPs provide a universal, flexible and scalable platform that can address multiple operator requirements across multiple geographies. The devices can be used to perform the real-time, low-latency signal processing demanded by beamforming algorithms. The AI Engines, which are part of the Versal AI Core series, are comprised of a tiled array of vector processors.



“Samsung has been working closely with Xilinx, paving the way for enhancing our 5G technical leadership and opening up a new era in 5G,” said Jaeho Jeon, executive vice president and head of R&D, Networks business, Samsung Electronics. “Taking a step further by applying Xilinx’s new advanced platform to our solutions, we expect to increase 5G performance and accelerate our leadership position in the global market.”



“Samsung is a trailblazer when it comes to 5G innovation and we are excited to play an essential role in its 5G commercial deployments,” said Liam Madden, executive vice president and general manager, Wired and Wireless Group, Xilinx. “Versal ACAPs will provide Samsung with the superior signal processing performance and adaptability needed to deliver an exceptional 5G experience to its customers now and into the future.”



The first Versal ACAP devices have been shipping to early access customers and will be generally available in the Q4 2020 timeframe.





