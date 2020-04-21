Saguna names Ido Gur as CEO

Saguna, which is developing a multi-access edge cloud (MEC) computing solution, named Ido Gur as its new CEO.



Gur previously served as CEO of GASNGO, CEO and President of VocalTec, and EVP Global Sales & Marketing of ECI Telecom.



"I am delighted to join the Saguna team," said Gur. "Its highly dedicated employees and its committed share-holders made outstanding progress over the years building state-of-the art products. Saguna is uniquely positioned to address the opportunities in the growing edge cloud market."



Saguna is based on Yokneam, Israel.



