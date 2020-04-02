Renesas and Microsoft develop chip-to-cloud IoT solution

Renesas is teaming up with Microsoft to offer seamless device-to-cloud experience for IoT developers.



The companies to deliver a complete chip-to-cloud IoT solution based on Renesas’ microcontroller (MCU) and microprocessor (MPU) devices and Microsoft Azure IoT building blocks, including Azure RTOS, Azure IoT device SDK for C, IoT Plug and Play, IoT Central and IoT Hub.







“Our Synergy and RX cloud kits combined with Azure RTOS and other Azure IoT building blocks offer MCU customers a quick and secure end-to-end solution for cloud connectivity,” said Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President, General Manager IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. “We are excited to expand our collaboration with Microsoft and look forward to bringing Microsoft Azure to our MCU and MPU customers, including solutions that will support Azure IoT Edge Runtime for Linux on our RZ MPUs.”“Integrating our industry-leading Azure IoT services with Renesas’ Synergy and RX microcontroller cloud kits makes it easier for customers to build and bring new enterprise-grade IoT solutions to market quickly,” said Sam George, Corporate Vice President, Azure IoT, Microsoft. “As a result of our collaboration with Renesas, customers will soon be able to seamlessly connect their devices to Microsoft Azure, and we look forward to delivering additional intelligent capabilities in the future.”