Rakuten joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Rakuten has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as a silver member.



“Container technologies will play a pivotal role in the 5G-ready architecture of our new mobile network and other group systems,” said Dr. Ashiq Khan, Executive Officer and head of cloud infrastructure engineering and operations, Rakuten Mobile. “We are delighted to join the Linux Foundation and CNCF and with our development and operational know-how, we hope to enrich the CNCF and its innovative community by not being only a consumer but also an active contributor.”



“CNCF is excited to have Rakuten join as a silver member,” said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. “We look forward to Rakuten's participation in the community and their contribution to the growth and development of cloud native technologies.”



Separately, Rakuten Mobile is using drones to conduct inspections of base stations for its mobile network.



