Rakuten employs Keysight for 5G network and channel emulation

Rakuten Mobile has selected Keysight Technologies' 5G network and channel emulation solutions for testing, validation and optimization of infrastructure and devices to speed introduction of its 5G services.



“We are excited to partner with world-class companies such as Keysight as we push the boundaries of technology to redefine the way mobile networks are designed,” said Tareq Amin, representative director, executive vice president and CTO of Rakuten Mobile, Inc. “Keysight’s technologies and experience will allow us to provide high quality and highly resilient mobile 5G experiences to our users.”



Keysight said its suite of 5G network and channel emulation solutions, including the company’s recently launched 5G Device Benchmarking Toolset, will enable Rakuten Mobile to efficiently validate 5G devices and network infrastructure – end-to-end – in over-the-air (OTA) test environments. Keysight’s solution suite provides access to a comprehensive set of test cases validated by the Global Certification Forum (GCF). This enables Rakuten Mobile to accelerate protocol and radio frequency (RF) device acceptance, according to the 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) standard.