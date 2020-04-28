Pluribus and Dell build SDN-enabled IoT Video Security Fabric

Pluribus Networks and Dell Technologies have developed an SDN-enabled networking solution to simplify the provisioning and operation of IoT video networks for security and surveillance.



Pluribus said its IoT Video Security Fabric creates a unified, automated multi-site network fabric with highly efficient multicast streaming that enables full visibility and one touch fabric-wide provisioning for efficient operations. The SDN-enabled distributed multicast forwarding architecture delivers high performance and bandwidth efficiency over any existing transport network without the complexity of typical multicast networking technology. The IoT Video Security Fabric also incorporates secure traffic segmentation to ensure IoT video streams are isolated from other applications. Organizations deploying IoT video networks now have a powerful, flexible and secure solution that eliminates much of the complexity and expense of traditional IP networking infrastructure. The Pluribus Netvisor ONE operating system and Adaptive Cloud Fabric run on the Dell EMC PowerSwitch.



“The IoT Video Security Fabric is a powerful and innovative approach developed specifically to address customers’ IoT video networking pain points,” said Drew Schulke, vice president of Networking for Dell Technologies. “We see this as another option to provide our customers with a secure way of streaming video.”



“Organizations of virtually any size and scope can benefit from a network that delivers IoT video streams to multiple endpoints with on-demand network reconfiguration, but traditional IP networking architectures have been too expensive, inflexible and operationally complex to meet these requirements. That changes with the IoT Video Security Fabric we’ve introduced with Dell Technologies. Now IoT video security can be deployed and operated cost-effectively over any IP-capable network,” said Kumar Srikantan, CEO at Pluribus Networks.