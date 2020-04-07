Orange Business Services enables digital transformation for AkzoNober

Orange Business Services by AkzoNobel, a paint company headquartered in the Netherlands with operations in 150 countries, to transform its global network and security infrastructure, converge information technology/operational technology (IT/OT) and enhance security. Orange is providing a range of services, including SD-WAN and LAN, multisourcing service integration (MSI), security and consulting services for AkzoNobel’s global connectivity transformation. Orange will also support AkzoNobel in centralizing its IT/OT network operations, connecting and managing its entire footprint from factory to store, across all regions.



In addition, Orange is establishing a CyberSOC as part of overseeing end-to-end security for both IT and OT. Powered by Orange Cyberdefense, this will pull together forensic security, security event analysis and risk analysis. Orange will also roll out additional security processes for the company’s network infrastructure, including for roaming users and third parties.



As AkzoNobel moves its applications to the cloud. Orange is providing robust, secure connectivity from digital workspaces to cloud-based applications for their global workforce.



“To operate more efficiently, we wanted to simplify our IT ecosystem partner landscape. Building on our more than 15-year successful track record with Orange, we knew we could count on them as our strategic IT services provider. Looking forward, we are eager to co- innovate with Orange around OT and data intelligence services to further boost our business,” said Dirk van der Heijden, Director Global IT Operations at AkzoNobel.



“We have a long and rich history with AkzoNobel in optimizing its infrastructure to provide a competitive edge. We are excited to continue our collaboration, finding secure and innovative ways to support growth and leverage valuable data insights for future innovations in their industry. It’s what we do to support our key customers: connect, protect and innovate,” said Frank Baggermans, Managing Director, Benelux at Orange Business Services.



AkzoNobel's portfolio of brands includes Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon. The company has been operating since 1792.