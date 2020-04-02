OpenDaylight releases Magnesium, its 12th gen SDN controller

The OpenDaylight Project released Magnesium, the 12th version of its open source SDN controller platform.



Highlights of OpenDaylight Magnesium





New projects: The Magnesium release includes two new projects—DetNet and Plastic. The new projects deal with deterministic networking for performance sensitive traffic and model-to-model translations, respectively.

The Magnesium release includes two new projects—DetNet and Plastic. The new projects deal with deterministic networking for performance sensitive traffic and model-to-model translations, respectively. New Features for Service Provider Use Cases: The community contributed several new features to the TransportPCE and BGPCEP projects, making OpenDaylight even better suited to service provider use cases. TransportPCE took a step forward in the control of open optical infrastructure domains while the BGPCEP project added support for missing features from RFC 5440 and a BGP-LS topology provider for segment routing. In addition to these two major areas of enhancements, the Genius project, that provides generic network interfaces, utilities, and services, added support for Bidirectional Forwarding Detection (BFD) for OpenFlow tunnels. This makes it easier to detect if the tunnel is bidirectional or not.

The community contributed several new features to the TransportPCE and BGPCEP projects, making OpenDaylight even better suited to service provider use cases. TransportPCE took a step forward in the control of open optical infrastructure domains while the BGPCEP project added support for missing features from RFC 5440 and a BGP-LS topology provider for segment routing. In addition to these two major areas of enhancements, the Genius project, that provides generic network interfaces, utilities, and services, added support for Bidirectional Forwarding Detection (BFD) for OpenFlow tunnels. This makes it easier to detect if the tunnel is bidirectional or not. ONAP Integration: the OpenDaylight community provided an optimized distribution of the Magnesium release to the ONAP project so that OpenDaylight can be consumed efficiently by a number of ONAP controllers. Distribution is being integrated successfully by the ONAP Common Controller Software Development Kit (CCSDK) project and will be available in the upcoming ONAP Frankfurt release.

the OpenDaylight community provided an optimized distribution of the Magnesium release to the ONAP project so that OpenDaylight can be consumed efficiently by a number of ONAP controllers. Distribution is being integrated successfully by the ONAP Common Controller Software Development Kit (CCSDK) project and will be available in the upcoming ONAP Frankfurt release. Improved Functionality, Scalability, and Stability: The Magnesium release continued to make progress around S3P. For example, the OpenFlow plugin and the Netvirt project improved cluster stability, scale, and performance. The projects also include updated documentation, upgrade process description, and numerous bug fixes. The Daexim (data export/import) project has improved scalability and supports processing of very large data sets. Projects such as Genius, OVSDB, NETCONF, and AAA include a variety of improvements in the areas of scalability, performance, and bug fixes. Moreover, the Magnesium release includes Java Developer Kit (JDK) 11 that brings with it a number of security features such as Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3, newer ciphers, key agreement improvements, and root certificate additions. In total, Magnesium includes 70+ improvements and bug fixes!

Lumina Networks contributed to the Plastic and BGPCEP projects and also released updates to the Lumina SDN Controller 11.2.0 to align to theOpenDaylight Sodium release.An early version of the Magnesium release TransportPCE project was used in a live demo at the Optical Fiber Communications Conference to show interoperability of OpenROADM equipment from six suppliers and to control a low latency optical layer build from ROADMs and OTN flexponders. Orange played a central role in moving the project forward.PANTHEON.tech continued their contributions to the core OpenDaylight platform as well as individual plugins; specific contributions covered JDK 11, YANG Parser, In-memory data tree, OVSDB, and distributed datastore efforts.