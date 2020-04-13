Open Networking Summit rescheduled for September 28-29 in LA

The Linux Foundation, along with co-hosts LF Networking and LF Edge, announced the rescheduled event dates for Open Networking & Edge Summit North America (ONES, formerly Open Networking Summit): September 28-29 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, California. The summit line-up features prominent speakers from AT&T, eBay, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Rancher Labs, Red Hat, Toyota Motor Corporation, Verizon, VMware, Wells Fargo, Yelp, and more. The full event agenda is available here.



"We have an impressive roster of experts lined up to present at Open Networking & Edge Summit North America," said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, The Linux Foundation. "With expanded content focused on open source Edge, this year's event is the place to be for the latest in open innovation and knowledge-sharing across adjacent technologies such as 5G, cloud native, AI/ML, IoT, and more."





Andre Fuetsch, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, AT&T Services, Inc.

Dan Kohn, Executive Director, Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Alex Choi, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom AG

Farah Papaioannou, Co-Founder and President, Edgeworx, Inc.

Anders Rosengren, Head of Architecture & Technology, Ericsson

Justin Dustzadeh, Chief Technology Officer, Equinix

Aparna Sinha, Director of Product Management, Google Cloud

Bill Ren, Chief Open Source Liaison Officer, ICT Infrastructure Open Source GM, Huawei

Marisa S. Viveros, Vice President of Strategy and Offerings, IBM

Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, The Linux Foundation

Heather Kirksey, Vice President, Community and Ecosystem Development, The Linux Foundation









