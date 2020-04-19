Ofcom posts 5G EMF measurements to counter Covid 5G myth

Ofcom published test results showing that UK 5G continues to operate well within internationally-accepted safety levels.



The published results include electromagnetic field (EMF) measurements taken at 22 5G sites in 10 UK cities. The maximum measured at any mobile site was approximately 1.5% of the guidelines set by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP).



The highest level from 5G signals specifically was 0.039% of the maximum set out in the international guidelines.







The UK telecoms regulatory authority reminds the public that there is no scientific evidence to support the conspiracy theories linking the coronavirus to 5G and putting lives at risk.