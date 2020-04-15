Nuage integrates Asavie's SD Edge mobility solution

Nokia's Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution will integrate Asavie's SD Edge mobility solution to extend the reach of the to include enterprise mobile and IoT devices. The integration will provide enterprises with seamless end-to-end virtualized network visibility and control, via centralized policy management across physical branches, the public and private cloud environments, SaaS offerings and mobile and IOT devices. It will also provide managed communications service providers with a new and innovative way to deliver their fixed and mobile broadband networks to enterprises as a fully integrated, end-to-end managed network service.



Sunil Khandekar, founder and CEO of Nuage Networks, said: “With the rapid increase in remote working and mobile professionals caused by COVID-19, the Asavie SD Edge mobile connectivity service is a great addition to the Nuage SD-WAN 2.0 enterprise offering. It extends the power and simplicity of SD-WAN to include mobile devices, which means all the power of the Nuage policy-driven approach and none of the hassles associated with managing VPN clients on disparate mobile and IoT devices. IT managers can focus their management policies on end users, no matter the devices they are using, ensuring they enjoy a seamless and consistent experience, which they’ve come to expect from Nuage.”



“The partnership with Nuage Networks is an opportunity to lead a redefinition of how mobile and network security can be made simpler and better for enterprise CIOs with a unified management and improved security and user experience.” said Ralph Shaw, CEO at Asavie. “We are excited by the opportunities this partnership will create for service providers and enterprise customers globally. Bringing together Asavie’s expertise in private mobile and IoT network security and management, with Nuage Networks’ strength in SD-WAN and Nokia’s reach in mission-critical networks, creates many synergies and a potential for significant growth and innovation.”





