NTT Ltd. announced a partnership with a leading smart device manufacturer in Taiwan to support a client's digital transformation journey and enhance business performance with hybrid cloud adoption.





Over the next six years, NTT Ltd. will act as a single point of contact between a local cloud provider and a SAP managed service provider, to simplify IT operations for the client as it optimizes operations in a hybrid cloud environment. As a result, the client will be able to move and manage data, services and workflows across multiple clouds with increased flexibility and speed, strengthening the organisation’s competitiveness in today’s fast-paced digital economy.