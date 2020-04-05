Nokia delivers Optical LAN in Bahrain

Nokia will provide its Optical LAN solution to Infonas W.L.L. Bahrain to serve enterprise customers in downtown Manama.



The fiber network is based on Nokia's GPON technology. The deployment includes Nokia’s 7360 Intelligent Services Access Manager (ISAM) FX, which serves as a high-capacity access node, and Nokia’s 7368 Intelligent Service Access Manager (ISAM) Optical Network Terminals (ONTs).



Mohamed Salama, Head of Fixed Networks, Middle East and Africa, said: “Adoption of this technology continues to increase globally as enterprises in all industry segments look at this alternative LAN architecture to help lower capital and operating costs. This project demonstrates the benefits of Nokia Optical LAN and how it can deliver a high-capacity, resilient and scalable network that simplifies operations and ultimately helps to reduce costs for enterprises.”