NeoPhotonics posts Q1 sales of $97.4 million

NeoPhotonics reported Q1 2020 revenue of $97.4 million, down 6% quarter-over-quarter and up 23% year-over-year. Gross margin was 30.5%, up from 30.2% in the prior quarter and from 19.8% in the prior year. Diluted net income per share was $0.12, in comparison to a net income per share of $0.04 in the prior quarter and to a net loss per share of $0.30 in the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.17, up from $0.10 in the prior quarter and up from a net loss of $0.19 in the same period last year





“We are pleased to deliver another profitable quarter, notably through our seasonally low first quarter, in spite of supply chain risks related to the pandemic,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “As we look forward, the industry continues to move in our direction with higher and higher speed over distance requirements, which are satisfied by our ultra-narrow linewidth lasers, high baud rate coherent components and our Coherent pluggable DCO modules utilizing these leading optical components. Needless to say, we are optimistic about our future,” concluded Mr. Jenks.