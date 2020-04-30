NeoPhotonics reported Q1 2020 revenue of $97.4 million, down 6% quarter-over-quarter and up 23% year-over-year. Gross margin was 30.5%, up from 30.2% in the prior quarter and from 19.8% in the prior year. Diluted net income per share was $0.12, in comparison to a net income per share of $0.04 in the prior quarter and to a net loss per share of $0.30 in the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.17, up from $0.10 in the prior quarter and up from a net loss of $0.19 in the same period last year
Thursday, April 30, 2020
NeoPhotonics posts Q1 sales of $97.4 million
Thursday, April 30, 2020 Neophotonics
NeoPhotonics reported Q1 2020 revenue of $97.4 million, down 6% quarter-over-quarter and up 23% year-over-year. Gross margin was 30.5%, up from 30.2% in the prior quarter and from 19.8% in the prior year. Diluted net income per share was $0.12, in comparison to a net income per share of $0.04 in the prior quarter and to a net loss per share of $0.30 in the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.17, up from $0.10 in the prior quarter and up from a net loss of $0.19 in the same period last year