Microchip updates its Timing Grandmaster with 5G phase protection

Microchip Technology released software version 2.1 for its TimeProviderÒ 4100 precision timing grandmaster.



TimeProvider 4100 is a 1588 grandmaster including support for the latest ITU-T G.8275.1 and G.8275.2 1588 phase profiles, complemented by extensive port fan-out for PTP, Network Time Protocol (NTP), SyncE, and E1/T1.



Leverages the existing optical network, avoiding high-cost dark fiber expenses

Uses a dedicated lambda to transport time precisely and securely

Provides a high-performance, redundant source of time through enhanced PRTC (ITU-T G.8272.1)

Allows bidirectional, precise time flows (east and west)

Chains together high-precision, multi-domain, high-performance boundary clocks that meet today's standards (T-BC Class D, as defined by ITU-T G.8273.2)

Software release 2.1 builds on earlier versions by adding key software enhancements providing a virtual Primary Reference Time Clock (vPRTC). Virtual PRTC provides the ability to design a redundant precise time distribution architecture for phase protection over an optical network.The following are key features of the new vPRTC functionality:In addition, Release 2.1 introduces Network Time Protocol daemon (NTPd) with Message Digest (MD5) security algorithm. TimeProvider4100 2.1 meets PRTC-B performance standards (per ITU-T G.8272) and supports 1G and 10G, NTP and PTP in a single form-factor system. TimeProvider 4100 2.1 is available now for both new and already deployed systems.