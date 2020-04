MEF's newly launched SD-WAN certification program is bringing clarity to the market by specifying the requirements for an application-aware, over-the-top WAN connectivity service that uses policies to determine how application flows are directed over multiple underlay networks.



In this video, Roy Chua, founder & principal of AvidThink, interviews Dan Pitt, SVP of MEF and Principal of Palo Alto Innovation Advisors, to discuss how certification is impacting the market.