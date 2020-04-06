MaxLinear now expects preliminary total revenue of approximately $61.75 million to $62.25 million in Q1 2020. This compares with revenue guidance provided on February 5, 2020 in the range of $65 million to $70 million. The company cited industrywide dynamics related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including supply constraints early in the quarter, and certain customer push-out requests.
http://www.maxlinear.com
Monday, April 6, 2020
MaxLinear trims Q1 revenue guidance
Monday, April 06, 2020 MaxLinear
