MaxLinear posts Q1 sales of $62 million, down 27% YoY

MaxLinear reported Q1 2020 revenue of $62.0 million, down 11% sequentially, and down 27% year-on-year. GAAP gross margin was 49.6%, compared to 52.3% in the prior quarter, and 53.3% in the year-ago quarter. There was a GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.21, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.07.



“In the first quarter, revenue results were in line with our recent preliminary revenue guidance, gross margin was strong, and operating expenses declined on continued operating discipline. We continue to execute well on our 400 and 100Gbps PAM4 fiber optic data center products, which are expected to ramp this year in an expanding work-from-home market environment that is straining data center capacity. In the 5G wireless access market, which is a focus area for us, our new RF transceiver product introductions are particularly suited for the early stage 5G network rollout. We feel very encouraged by these new product areas of growth and the stabilization of our connected home broadband data market due to much needed bandwidth upgrades inside homes and the network itself,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.



“We also recently announced plans to acquire Intel’s Home Gateway Platform Division in the third quarter of this year. These assets add significant scale to our entire business while enabling us to provide compelling WiFi products and expanded broadband product offerings with tremendous growth opportunities that we will discuss in the near future,” Dr. Seendripu continued







MaxLinear agreed to acquire Intel’s Home Gateway Platform Division assets in an all-cash, asset transaction valued at $150 million. The Home Gateway Platform Division comprises Wi-Fi Access Points, Ethernet and Home Gateway SoC products deployed across operator and retail markets. MaxLinear said the acquisition will complement its existing portfolio, bringing together a complete and scalable platform of connectivity and access solutions for

