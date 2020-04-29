MACOM reports sales of $126.4 million, down 1.6% YoY

MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $126.4 million for its fiscal second quarter ended April 3, 2020, a decrease of 1.6% compared to $128.5 million in the previous year fiscal second quarter and an increase of 6.2% compared to $119.1 million in the prior fiscal quarter. Gross margin was 50.1%, compared to 44.6% in the previous year fiscal second quarter and 48.9% in the prior fiscal quarter. Operating loss was $5.3 million, compared to a loss of $30.2 million in the previous year fiscal second quarter and a loss of $10.5 million in the prior fiscal quarter; and net loss was $10.2 million, or $0.28 loss per diluted share.



"We are focused on the health and safety of our employees, while continuing to deliver on customer commitments and accelerating new product introductions,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our dedicated employees continue to make steady progress on improving our profitability.”