Tokyo-based LeapMind introduced its "Efficiera" ultra-low power AI inference accelerator IP for companies that design ASIC and FPGA circuits, and other related products.
"Efficiera" is an ultra-low power AI Inference Accelerator IP specialized for Convolutional Neural Network (CNN)(1) inference calculation processing; it functions as a circuit in an FPGA or ASIC device. Its "extreme low bit quantization" technology, which minimizes the number of quantized bits to 1–2 bits, does not require cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing processes or the use of specialized cell libraries to maximize the power and space efficiency associated with convolution operations, which account for a majority of inference processing.
LeapMind is simultaneously launching several related products and services: "Efficiera SDK," a software development tool providing a dedicated learning and development environment for Efficiera, the "Efficiera Deep Learning Model" for efficient training of deep learning models, and "Efficiera Professional Services," an application-specific semi-custom model building service based on LeapMind's expertise that enables customers to build extreme low bit quantized deep learning models applicable to their own unique requirements.
Monday, April 20, 2020
LeapMind unveils ultra low-power AI inference accelerator
