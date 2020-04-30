Keysight validates O-RAN compliant radio units

Keysight Technologies introduced O-RAN distributed unit (O-DU) emulation software for validating O-RAN compliant radio units (O-RUs).



Keysight’s Open RAN Studio software combines visibility, validation and performance test capabilities across radio frequency (RF) and protocol measurement domains, to accelerate development and integration of O-RAN compliant equipment.



Keysight said its early engagement as the editor of the O-RAN fronthaul interface conformance test specification in the O-RAN Alliance is helping to speed development of conformance validation and verify interoperability between O-RUs and O-DUs. O-RAN members also benefit from Keysight’s unique cross-domain test and measurement expertise, in both digital and radio frequency (RF). When combined, Keysight’s Open RAN Studio and signal sources and analyzers create a complete test environment, including 5G new radio (NR) modulation analysis.



“Keysight’s Open RAN Studio enables a vibrant network infrastructure ecosystem to unlock the full potential of an open RAN architecture,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of Keysight and general manager of Keysight’s Network Access Group. “Our test suite for end-to-end performance verification of any 5G network element – from the physical layer to the application layer – accelerates the delivery of innovative connectivity services for both consumers and vertical industries.”





