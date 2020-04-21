Juniper supplies managed SD-WAN platform to T-Systems

Juniper Networks has partnered with T-Systems to create and deliver a managed SD-WAN infrastructure as part of an end-to-end service overlay solution for companies with complex network and connectivity requirements.



T-Systems is offering a secure, managed platform for the delivery of multicloud hosted applications, as well as delivering standardized services as managed SD-WAN overlay services, called Smart SD-WAN, which is powered by Juniper.



To create this new offering, T-Systems has integrated a range of Juniper products including:





Contrail Service Orchestration – a scalable and multitenant software platform that offers automated branch connectivity management and enables T-Systems to improve network service delivery, providing reliability and agility while extending visibility across its multicloud network.

– a scalable and multitenant software platform that offers automated branch connectivity management and enables T-Systems to improve network service delivery, providing reliability and agility while extending visibility across its multicloud network. SRX Series Security Gateways – a range of SD-WAN customer premises devices delivering a comprehensive suite of layered security services that enable advanced defense against known and unknown threats.

– a range of SD-WAN customer premises devices delivering a comprehensive suite of layered security services that enable advanced defense against known and unknown threats. NFX Series Network Services Platform – secure, standards-compliant CPE devices that allows T-Systems to easily create and deliver network services to its customers.

– secure, standards-compliant CPE devices that allows T-Systems to easily create and deliver network services to its customers. vSRX Virtual Firewalls - offering the same features as Juniper's physical SRX Series firewalls but in a virtualized form factor for delivering security services that scale to allow T-Systems to add cloud sites in an end-to-end multi-cloud SD-WAN service.

- offering the same features as Juniper's physical SRX Series firewalls but in a virtualized form factor for delivering security services that scale to allow T-Systems to add cloud sites in an end-to-end multi-cloud SD-WAN service. Junos OS - All Juniper infrastructure runs on the Junos OS with the one Junos experience optimized for the modularity, openness and programmability required of the new cloud era in networking.

- All Juniper infrastructure runs on the Junos OS with the one Junos experience optimized for the modularity, openness and programmability required of the new cloud era in networking. A comprehensive Connected Security package, including Firewall User Authentication, Application Security, Unified Threat Management as well as Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, to strengthen network defenses.

"As a long-standing Juniper partner, T-Systems' choice to offer its new SD-WAN solution based on our technology deepens our relationship and also enables them to provide a host of secure services and capabilities to enterprises and simplify the deployment, operation and maintenance of the underlying network. The combination of cloud services and software-defined networking creates a strategic opportunity for providers like T-Systems to differentiate themselves in the marketplace by addressing the infrastructural complexity that their customers face, and Juniper is there to help them achieve that goal," stated Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Networks.