Interxion plans major data center campus in Paris

Interxion, which is now part of Digital Realty, has begun the construction of a major expansion project in Paris.



Interxion Paris Digital Park has access to up to 85 megawatts of customer available power and will accommodate four data centers spanning a total of approximately 40,000 square meters of equipped space.









Interxion's European business currently consists of 53 carrier- and cloud-neutral facilities in 11 European countries and 13 metro areas including Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris and Interxion's Internet Gateway in Marseille. Its network reaches 700 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms. Interxion has a robust pipeline of data center development projects currently under construction, with over $400 million invested to date and a total expected investment of approximately $1 billion. These projects represent roughly a 40% expansion of Interxion's standalone critical load capacity, are significantly pre-leased and are expected to be delivered over the next 24 months, representing a solid pipeline of potential future growth for the combined company.



The companies said their combination will build upon Digital Realty's successful track record of hyperscale development and will represent an extension of the connected campus strategy that empowers enterprise customers to leverage the right products – from colocation to hyperscale footprints – to create value by efficiently deploying



In Europe, Digital Realty has an established presence in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London and Dublin. On a global basis, Digital Realty has 220 data centers in 35 top metropolitan areas.

Digital Realty and Interxion agreed to a merger that would create a global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. Under the deal, Interxion shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7067 Digital Realty shares per Interxion share. The transaction values Interxion at approximately $93.48 per ordinary share or approximately $8.4 billion of total enterprise value, including assumed net debt.Interxion's European business currently consists of 53 carrier- and cloud-neutral facilities in 11 European countries and 13 metro areas including Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris and Interxion's Internet Gateway in Marseille. Its network reaches 700 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms. Interxion has a robust pipeline of data center development projects currently under construction, with over $400 million invested to date and a total expected investment of approximately $1 billion. These projects represent roughly a 40% expansion of Interxion's standalone critical load capacity, are significantly pre-leased and are expected to be delivered over the next 24 months, representing a solid pipeline of potential future growth for the combined company.The companies said their combination will build upon Digital Realty's successful track record of hyperscale development and will represent an extension of the connected campus strategy that empowers enterprise customers to leverage the right products – from colocation to hyperscale footprints – to create value by efficiently deployingIn Europe, Digital Realty has an established presence in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London and Dublin. On a global basis, Digital Realty has 220 data centers in 35 top metropolitan areas.

The first data center on the site will be Interxion’s eighth data center in Paris (PAR8) and will be constructed in three phases, delivering, in aggregate, 9,600 square meters of equipped space and 19 MW of customer available power when fully built out. The first phase of PAR8, which is expected to provide approximately 3,200 square meters, is scheduled to open in late 2021. The capital expenditure associated with PAR8, excluding land and other shared costs for the site, is expected to be approximately €207 million.“We continue to experience solid demand across our pan-European footprint, with the cloud and content platform providers, in particular, continuing to expand their presence in the key European cities,” said David Ruberg, Chief Executive Officer of Interxion, a Digital Realty company. “Interxion Paris Digital Park meets the key requirements of local and international customers with access to dense network connectivity, available power and line of sight to substantial expansion capacity and will keep us at the forefront of the Paris market opportunity.”