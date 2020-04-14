Huawei UK appoints former Chairman of BT to its board

Huawei Technologies UK has appointed Sir Michael Rake, former President of the Confederation of British Industry and former Chairman of BT group, to its board. Rake has been an adviser to the company since 1 January 2019.





Victor Zhang, Huawei Vice-President said: “Sir Michael brings a wealth of relevant experience to our boardroom and I look forward to working with him as we enter the next phase of our partnership with Britain. We’re working round the clock to keep the UK connected through the current crisis and bring affordable, reliable 5G to every corner of the country – so millions more can benefit from fast digital connections. I am delighted Sir Michael has agreed to join the board and help us continue this important journey.”https://www.huawei.com/uk/press-events/news/uk/2020/huawei-technologies-uk-appoints-sir-michael-rake-to-its-board