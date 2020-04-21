Huawei reports Q1 sales of CNY182.2 billion, up 1.8%

Huawei reported first quarter 2020 revenue of CNY182.2 billion (approx US$25.74 billion), an increase of 1.4% year-on-year. The company's net profit margin in Q1 2020 was 7.3%.



Despite COVID-19, Huawei said its business is continuing as usual and its overall business results in Q1 2020 are in line with expectations.



"A seed that survives the storm will sprout and then blossom. Even though it is impossible to know when the tides of this pandemic will turn, we at Huawei believe that this challenge will be overcome by standing together."