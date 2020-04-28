Huawei intros Cascade Lake storage server with up to 450 TB of storage

Huawei introduced its next-gen FusionServer Pro 2298 V5, a 2U 2-socket storage rack server that provides up to 450 TB storage capacity.



The Huawei next-generation FusionServer Pro 2298 V5 storage server is based on the Cascade Lake Refresh processor, the newest member of the Intel Xeon Scalable processor family. The server supports the Intel Optane DC persistent memory (DCPMM).



The FusionServer Pro 2298 V5 can house 24 3.5-inch and 4 2.5-inch drives, as well as 4 NVMe SSDs, in a 2U space, providing up to 450 TB storage capacity.



Highlights:





Ultra-large storage: Supports various drive configurations and provides elastic storage capacity, meeting upgrade requirements at different storage capacity levels. Supports SATA/SAS SSDs or PCIe NVMe SSDs as the cache, improving drive read/write performance.

High I/O expandability: Provides diverse network ports, such as four PCIe 3.0 slots, two 10GE and two GE LOM ports, as well as one OCP mezzanine card 2.0.

System acceleration: Supports two SATA M.2 SSDs for independent OS installation and high-speed startup. The two M.2 SSDs provide capacity options of 32, 64, 240, and 480 GB, and support hot swap and hardware RAID. All these features ensure the OS high reliability.