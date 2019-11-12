GTT names new CFO

GTT Communications named Steven Berns as its new Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining GTT, he served as Co-Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Shutterstock, a leading global technology company.
“Steven has a distinguished track record leading finance organizations in several mid- to large-size public companies,” stated Rick Calder, GTT President and CEO. “He will add seasoned executive leadership towards the achievement of GTT’s organic revenue growth and operational excellence objectives as we deliver on our purpose, connecting people around the world and to every application in the cloud. With the appointment of Steven, we would like to thank Dan Fraser for his dedicated service as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Dan will continue to serve as Senior Vice President, Finance, and Controller.”
GTT's revenue dips to $420 million, considers sale of European assets
Net loss for the quarter was $26.2 million compared to net loss of $23.4 million in 3Q18 and net loss of $33.3 million in 2Q19.
Net install trends improved sequentially over the course of the quarter and net installs were positive in October.
GTT also announced an expansion of its non-strategic and non-core asset divestiture exploratory process to include its pan-European fiber assets, subsea transatlantic fiber and data center infrastructure, which the company acquired as part of the Interoute and Hibernia acquisitions.