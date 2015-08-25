GSMA condemns attacks against mobile masts in the UK

The GSMA issued a statement condemning recent arson attacks in the UK on mobile masts. UK media reported fires in Birmingham, Belfast and Merseyside, and 5G cited conspiracy theories circulating on social media.



“The telecoms industry is working around the clock to keep vital health, education and emergency services online, businesses running, and friends and families connected,” said Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA, the global communications industry body. “It is deplorable that critical communications infrastructure is being attacked based on outright mistruths. We urge everyone to trust health authorities and rest assured communications technology is safe. There is no link between 5G and COVID-19.”