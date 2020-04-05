GSA predicts 5G to reach 19.3% of global market by end of 2024

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) is predicting that 5G will account for 19.3% of the worldwide market by the end of 2024, with LTE still dominant at 59.4% of all global mobile subscriptions. 5G subscriptions more than quadrupled in the last quarter to reach at least 17.73 million globally by the end of 2019.
Some highlights:
- By the end of 2019 there were 5.27 billion LTE subscriptions worldwide, with over one billion LTE subscriptions (1.032 bn) added in the preceding 12 months representing a 24.4% year-on-year growth.
- LTE subscriptions now account for 57.7% of all global mobile subscriptions.
- LTE is expected to account for 64.8% global market share by the end of 2022, at which point it will reach its peak point in terms of subscriber numbers and technology market share.
The subscriber data and forecasts were collated by Omdia, the new global technology research firm established in 2019 with the combination of the Informa Tech’s research brands (Ovum, Heavy Reading, and Tractica) and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio.
The LTE and 5G Market Growth and Forecasts summary data, including a regional breakdown of LTE subscribers, is available for free download for registered users from https://gsacom.com/paper/lte-and-5g-subscriber-growth-and-forecast-april-2020