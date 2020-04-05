GSA predicts 5G to reach 19.3% of global market by end of 2024

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) is predicting that 5G will account for 19.3% of the worldwide market by the end of 2024, with LTE still dominant at 59.4% of all global mobile subscriptions. 5G subscriptions more than quadrupled in the last quarter to reach at least 17.73 million globally by the end of 2019.



Some highlights:





By the end of 2019 there were 5.27 billion LTE subscriptions worldwide, with over one billion LTE subscriptions (1.032 bn) added in the preceding 12 months representing a 24.4% year-on-year growth.

LTE subscriptions now account for 57.7% of all global mobile subscriptions.

LTE is expected to account for 64.8% global market share by the end of 2022, at which point it will reach its peak point in terms of subscriber numbers and technology market share.