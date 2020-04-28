FireEye sees Q1 sales rise to $225 million, up 7%

FireEye reported Q1 revenue of $225 million, up 7 percent from the first quarter of 2019. Q1 billings amounted to $170 million, down 7 percent from the first quarter of 2019.



GAAO income was $(0.35) compared to $(0.38) a year ago.





"While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought several segments of the global economy to a standstill, the cyber threat environment remains very active," said Frank Verdecanna, FireEye chief financial officer and chief accounting officer. "The fundamentals of our business remain strong, and with our liquidity and operational flexibility, we believe we are well positioned to manage through this crisis. However, given the uncertainty regarding the duration and impact of COVID-19, we are withdrawing our billings and operating cash flow guidance for the full year 2020. In addition, the guidance that we are providing for Q2 2020 and the full year 2020 comes with the caveat that there is significant uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that actual results could differ materially from our outlook."