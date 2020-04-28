FireEye reported Q1 revenue of $225 million, up 7 percent from the first quarter of 2019. Q1 billings amounted to $170 million, down 7 percent from the first quarter of 2019.
GAAO income was $(0.35) compared to $(0.38) a year ago.
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
FireEye sees Q1 sales rise to $225 million, up 7%
FireEye reported Q1 revenue of $225 million, up 7 percent from the first quarter of 2019. Q1 billings amounted to $170 million, down 7 percent from the first quarter of 2019.